Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,837 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 667.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.62. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.99 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.22 per share, with a total value of $58,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,212.58. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

