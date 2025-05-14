Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 839 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $369.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.80 million. Research analysts expect that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.76%.

Olympic Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Featured Stories

