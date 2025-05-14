Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,354 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $11,360,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $10,188,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 347,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $930.47 million, a PE ratio of 336.91 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $38.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Superconductor from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Superconductor

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.