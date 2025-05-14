Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $459,000 Position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in WK Kellogg by 406.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WK Kellogg by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 127,984 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WK Kellogg by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

WK Kellogg stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. WK Kellogg Co has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.74.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.91 million. WK Kellogg had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 39.81%. WK Kellogg’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. WK Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.13%.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

