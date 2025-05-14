Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $484,000 Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,688,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,468,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 269,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after purchasing an additional 69,514 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 646,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 143,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WNC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $408.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.32). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently -20.65%.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Wabash National from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

