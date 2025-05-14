Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $490,000 Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Employers were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Employers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Employers during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $49.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.57 and a 52-week high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Pedraja purchased 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $148,199.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $356,164.70. This trade represents a 71.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Kroner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $101,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,812.20. This trade represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Employers Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

