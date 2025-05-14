Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $555,000 Stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Willis Lease Finance were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 221.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total transaction of $263,015.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,686.40. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $544,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,644 shares in the company, valued at $32,612,556.08. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock worth $2,439,074 in the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.32 and its 200 day moving average is $184.38. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $235.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

