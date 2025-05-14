Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 260.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff purchased 177,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,176,329.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,131.12. This trade represents a 232.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $418.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.18. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $8.60.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $82.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

