Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 5,488 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fluence Energy by 827.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res cut Fluence Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fluence Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -115.60 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $431.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.17 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In related news, CFO Ahmed Pasha acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,075.44. The trade was a 168.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,272.33. This trade represents a 39.55% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 79,000 shares of company stock worth $499,665. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.