Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,863 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,863 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in RxSight were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $536.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

