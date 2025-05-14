Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 535.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 3,568.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Insteel Industries stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $724.26 million, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

