Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.45.

Get Progyny alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

Progyny Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $21.68 on Monday. Progyny has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $324.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Progyny

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 261,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.