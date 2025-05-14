ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 476.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:PMN opened at $0.52 on Monday. ProMIS Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.02.

ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Allostery Investments LP owned 0.60% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

