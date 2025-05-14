ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Investment analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 476.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ProMIS Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.
ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Up 3.8%
ProMIS Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts anticipate that ProMIS Neurosciences will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences stock. Allostery Investments LP bought a new position in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 195,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Allostery Investments LP owned 0.60% of ProMIS Neurosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company’s proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProMIS Neurosciences
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.