Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Receives $20.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

TARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TARA opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, insider Jacqueline Zummo sold 21,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $96,144.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,840.33. This trade represents a 17.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Protara Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $6,757,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $11,880,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer and lymphatic malformations.

