Q2 Earnings Estimate for Kelly Services Issued By Sidoti Csr

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Kelly Services stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.91 million, a PE ratio of -206.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $23.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 44,811 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in Kelly Services by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 97,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $5,343,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

