Q2 Earnings Estimate for Trade Desk Issued By DA Davidson

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trade Desk in a report issued on Monday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trade Desk’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trade Desk’s FY2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Trade Desk stock opened at $78.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.60.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.62 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

