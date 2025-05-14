Q2 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a report released on Sunday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENB. Raymond James raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.679 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 139.69%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

