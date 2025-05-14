Q2 Earnings Forecast for MariMed Issued By Noble Financial

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for MariMed in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
MariMed Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of MRMD opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. MariMed has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.
MariMed Company Profile
MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.
Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.