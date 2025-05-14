Q2 Earnings Forecast for MariMed Issued By Noble Financial

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for MariMed in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for MariMed’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

MariMed Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MRMD opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. MariMed has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.29. The company has a market cap of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

MariMed Company Profile

MariMed ( OTCMKTS:MRMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). MariMed had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.33 million.

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

