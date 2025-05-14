Q2 EPS Estimates for Air Canada Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Air Canada Stock Up 3.9%

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.74.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Air Canada had a return on equity of 80.37% and a net margin of 7.82%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

