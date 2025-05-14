Q2 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Decreased by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.36 million.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.7%
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Thumb Industries
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.