Q2 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:GTBIF Decreased by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.36 million.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Up 1.7%

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

