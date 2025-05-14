Q2 EPS Estimates for Strawberry Fields REIT Cut by Wedbush

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report released on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strawberry Fields REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Strawberry Fields REIT’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point set a $14.00 price target on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ STRW opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. Strawberry Fields REIT has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

Strawberry Fields REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

Insider Transactions at Strawberry Fields REIT

In other Strawberry Fields REIT news, Director Michael Blisko bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,883.50. This represents a 3.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. CWM LLC grew its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 36,616.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 2,191.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Strawberry Fields REIT during the 1st quarter worth $60,000.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

