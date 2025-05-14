QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Buys £149.80 in Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.70) per share, for a total transaction of £149.80 ($199.36).

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 3.5%

LON QQ opened at GBX 411.60 ($5.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 407.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 411.30. QinetiQ Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 491 ($6.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 535 ($7.12) to GBX 570 ($7.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 610 ($8.12) to GBX 500 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 533.75 ($7.10).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

