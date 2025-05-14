RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -864.59 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Equities research analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,938.61. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,957.10. The trade was a 3.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,730. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 373.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 92,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RadNet by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

