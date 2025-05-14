RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $108.99 and last traded at $106.16, with a volume of 6071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.94.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

RB Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.13.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. RB Global’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $365,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,511.46. This represents a 17.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,491. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in RB Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in RB Global by 5,560.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in RB Global by 348.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in RB Global by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

