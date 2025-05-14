Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 1.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $62.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Realty Income traded as low as $54.84 and last traded at $54.86. 2,052,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,189,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.94.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

