Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $76.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of REG stock opened at $73.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares in the company, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,868,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,595,000 after buying an additional 87,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 184,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 23,209 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 561,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after acquiring an additional 82,688 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

