Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CSX stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) on 4/21/2025.

CSX Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

