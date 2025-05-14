Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intesa Sanpaolo stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ISNPY opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intesa Sanpaolo ( OTCMKTS:ISNPY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; private and commercial banking, corporate and transaction banking, structured finance, investment banking, public finance, and capital markets; industrial credit, leasing, and factoring; asset management; life and non-life insurance and pension products; asset and wealth management; private investments; and bancassurance products.

Further Reading

