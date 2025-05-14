Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $106.48 and a 12 month high of $183.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day moving average of $130.09.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.6206 per share. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.