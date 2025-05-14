Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Stock

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Murata Manufacturing stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Murata Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4%

OTCMKTS MRAAY opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.86.

About Representative Westerman

Murata Manufacturing ( OTCMKTS:MRAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

