Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on April 21st.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cummins alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $334.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.42. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cummins from $310.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.