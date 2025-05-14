Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in RTX stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $130.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.98. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $99.07 and a 52 week high of $136.17.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

