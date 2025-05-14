Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shell stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.62 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 103.4% during the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 930.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

