Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Suncor Energy stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5%

SU opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4133 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

