Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Vinci stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Vinci Stock Down 0.0%

Vinci stock opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vinci SA has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $35.91.

Vinci Increases Dividend

About Representative Westerman

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9994 per share. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

