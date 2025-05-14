Reviewing Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) and Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seadrill has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Seadrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling 8.12% 8.27% 2.51% Seadrill 27.79% 7.24% 5.12%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seadrill 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Borr Drilling and Seadrill.

Borr Drilling presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.49%. Seadrill has a consensus target price of $55.20, indicating a potential upside of 122.94%. Given Borr Drilling’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Borr Drilling is more favorable than Seadrill.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and Seadrill”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $1.01 billion 0.44 $22.10 million $0.32 5.78 Seadrill $1.39 billion 1.11 $300.00 million $6.33 3.91

Seadrill has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling. Seadrill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borr Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Seadrill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Borr Drilling pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Seadrill pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.2%. Borr Drilling pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seadrill pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Seadrill beats Borr Drilling on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water. The Other segment represents management services to third parties and related parties. The company was founded on May 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

