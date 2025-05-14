Reviewing Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) & Tuya (NYSE:TUYA)

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Tuya”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Definitive Healthcare $247.91 million 1.57 -$202.39 million ($4.39) -0.82 Tuya $298.62 million 4.91 -$60.31 million $0.01 272.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuya has higher revenue and earnings than Definitive Healthcare. Definitive Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tuya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

98.7% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Definitive Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Definitive Healthcare has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Definitive Healthcare and Tuya, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Definitive Healthcare 2 7 1 0 1.90 Tuya 0 0 0 0 0.00

Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 41.67%. Given Definitive Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Definitive Healthcare is more favorable than Tuya.

Profitability

This table compares Definitive Healthcare and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Definitive Healthcare -142.38% 1.76% 1.12% Tuya -5.55% -0.58% -0.52%

Summary

Definitive Healthcare beats Tuya on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution. The company's platform consists of various functional areas, such as sales, marketing, clinical research and product development, strategy, talent acquisition, and physician network management. It serves biopharmaceutical and medical device companies, healthcare information technology companies, and healthcare providers; and other diversified companies comprising staffing and commercial real estate firms, financial institutions, and other organizations in the healthcare ecosystem. Definitive Healthcare Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers cloud-based software value-added services that provides end users with smart features, such as cloud storage; and Cube Smart Private Cloud Solution which enables conglomerates to build their own autonomous and controllable IoT platforms; and could-based services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company provides smart solutions for IoT devices that integrates software capabilities; and enables developers to activate an IoT ecosystem of brands, OEMs, partners, and end users to engage and communicate through a range of smart devices, as well as sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, renewable energy, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

