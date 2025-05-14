Reviewing SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SandRidge Energy and EOG Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 EOG Resources 0 10 8 1 2.53

EOG Resources has a consensus price target of $140.63, suggesting a potential upside of 19.96%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $137.61 million 2.88 $60.86 million $1.75 6.18 EOG Resources $23.39 billion 2.74 $7.59 billion $10.78 10.87

This table compares SandRidge Energy and EOG Resources”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SandRidge Energy pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SandRidge Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and EOG Resources has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. SandRidge Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy 39.25% 7.92% 6.34% EOG Resources 29.18% 23.77% 15.24%

Risk and Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats SandRidge Energy on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

