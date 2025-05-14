Reviewing Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN) and Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML)

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) and Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLXN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silexion Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Silexion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$42.12 million ($3.21) -4.84 Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A $260,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Silexion Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tourmaline Bio and Silexion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tourmaline Bio N/A -20.97% -20.56% Silexion Therapeutics N/A N/A -249.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tourmaline Bio and Silexion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tourmaline Bio 0 0 7 0 3.00 Silexion Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Tourmaline Bio currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. Silexion Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 415.36%. Given Silexion Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silexion Therapeutics is more favorable than Tourmaline Bio.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). The company was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics LTD, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops RNA interference (RNAi)-based cancer drugs and delivery systems to treat malignant solid tumors. The company engages in the treatment of solid tumors through its proprietary LODER delivery platform. Its products comprise SiG12D-LODER that has completed pre-clinical studies and an open label Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Prostate-LODER, which is in pre-clinical studies for the treatment of prostate cancer; and GBM-LODER that is in pre-clinical studies to target Glioblastoma Multiform, a malignant primary brain tumor. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

