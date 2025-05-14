Rezolute (RZLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Rezolute to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Rezolute Stock Performance

Shares of RZLT opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $222.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO Nevan C. Elam acquired 12,302 shares of Rezolute stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $35,060.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,739.15. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daron Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,900 shares in the company, valued at $687,531. The trade was a 4.39% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 39,060 shares of company stock valued at $130,694 over the last 90 days. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RZLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rezolute

About Rezolute

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.