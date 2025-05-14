Rezolute (RZLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Rezolute to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Rezolute Stock Performance
Shares of RZLT opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Rezolute has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $222.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.
RZLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
