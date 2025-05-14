Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 491.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $126,742.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,137.38. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 7,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $457,647.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,313.81. This represents a 26.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,639 shares of company stock worth $8,023,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 2.36. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

