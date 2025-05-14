Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 2.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.3% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $14.98. Approximately 13,072,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 36,173,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. This trade represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 37,189 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.