Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 3.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.3% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.74. 11,889,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 36,169,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $844,290.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,082,590.02. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 185,427 shares of company stock worth $2,154,905 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,047,760 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $100,195,000 after purchasing an additional 809,064 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 25.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $311,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $1,123,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 380.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 105,271 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

