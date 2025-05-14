Rocket Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 63,514 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 186% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,211 call options.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,273.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 81,695 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 875.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 145,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,571 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 173,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 61,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,520,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,976,000 after acquiring an additional 431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RKT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

