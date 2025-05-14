Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading 4.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.35 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Lab USA traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.38. Approximately 6,633,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 15,616,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen raised Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RKLB

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,253,644.92. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 118.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,588 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $122.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.74 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.