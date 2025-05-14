Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $71.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,922. This represents a 7.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,111 shares of company stock worth $4,377,112. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Roku by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 755,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 1,413,400.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 141,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,957,000 after buying an additional 141,340 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 14,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

