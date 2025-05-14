Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.20.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $149.33 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $122.36 and a 12-month high of $163.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,400,425.20. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total transaction of $1,481,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,364. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock worth $4,439,950 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,121,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,360,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,515,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,952,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,287,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,423,000 after purchasing an additional 135,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,620,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,690,000 after buying an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $649,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

