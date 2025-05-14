Royal Bank of Canada Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Stock

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.79.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cineplex

Cineplex Stock Down 0.3%

About Cineplex

Cineplex stock opened at C$10.12 on Monday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$13.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.10 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74.

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.