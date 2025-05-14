Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Price

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXT. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

RXT opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $301.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.14. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Srini Koushik sold 73,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $138,327.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,663.18. This represents a 7.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 202,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $527,820.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,713,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,258.86. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,154,204 shares of company stock worth $2,384,960 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

