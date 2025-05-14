Royal Bank of Canada Raises Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target to $6.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AQN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $692.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 85.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

